Budget smartphones under Rs 6000: Flipkart has these mobile phones with fingerprint scanner – Check them out

The competitiveness in the budget smartphone spectrum has never been this tough.

The competitiveness in the budget smartphone spectrum has never been this tough. And to spice up the budget smartphone market Panasonic has got a few new offerings that will make your head turn for sure. The new P100 from Panasonic comes exclusively with e-commerce monger Flipkart. P100 has two variants and the major difference between the two variants of the smartphone is the RAM. Even the price point of the two smartphones is very close. The interesting bit of these smartphones is that they fall under below the Rs 6000 mark! The Panasonic P100 with 1GB RAM comes at a price point of Rs 5,299 and the 2GB RAM variant has a price tag of Rs 5,999.

The interesting bit is that both these smartphones come with an inbuilt storage of 16 GB however, it can be expanded via micro SD card up to a whopping 128 GB. Powering the device is the 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. The Panasonic P100 has 5-inch HD screen which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. However, the interesting bit is that both variants of Panasonic P100 have a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The fingerprint scanner on the P100 sits right below the camera sensor. The smartphone gets an 8MP rear camera with a 5MP front-facing shooter. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a modest 2200mAh battery! Panasonic P100 comes in four colour options: Blue, Black, Gold, and Dark Grey.

Out of the box, the smartphone gets Android Nougat 7.0. The smartphone’s dimensions are 145x73x9.9mm and the P100 weighs around 174.8 grams. For connectivity, the P100 gets the Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG.

There are a few unique features on the Panasonic P100. The smartphone gets multi-Modes for editing pictures. There are other modes such as Body Detection Mode, Bluetooth Unlock Mode, Trusted Places, Trusted Face, and Trusted Voice Modes.