These budget smartphones are now available in India with women safety apps; check prices, specs details here

The budget smartphone market in India has become extremely competitive with new smartphones being launched every once in a while. This time a Chinese smartphone maker, Invens, has entered the budget smartphone arena in India with three of their latest smartphones. Invens has launched Diamond D2, Fighter F1 and Fighter F2 with the main focus being the price. However, that is not the area that makes these smartphones unique. The major focal point of these smartphones from Invens is that it is aimed to fight cyber buying and have in-built women safety applications.

Invens Diamond D2 specifications:

The screen seen on the Diamond D2 is a modest 5-inches HD (1280 X 720) display. Invens Diamond D2 gets a 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor which is coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has 16GB of in-built storage which can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Diamond D2 has an 8MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies. Invens Diamond 2 gets support for VoLTE and smart security features. The battery on the Invens Diamond D2 is 2800mAh. The price for the Invens Diamond D2 is kept well under Rs 8000. Invens Diamond D2 gets a price tag of Rs 7490.

Invens Fighter F1 and Fighter F2 specifications:

While most of the features on the Invens Fighter F1 and Fighter F2 are same, the major difference comes in the light of RAM and inbuilt storage options. Invens Fighter F1 gets 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, the specifications on the Invens Fighter F2 changes moderately with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However, the in-built storage of both the smartphones can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. Both the smartphones have 5-inches HD (1280 X 720) screen and the smartphone is powered by the 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor. Invens Fighter F1 is priced at Rs 8990 whereas the Fighter F2 is pegged at Rs 11,490.