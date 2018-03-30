BSNL takes on Jio Rs 98 plan with STV 118; here are data, calling benefits you get

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the customers who purchase the STV 118 plan will get free ‘Personalized Ring Back Tone’

In a bid to come to the frontier of the ongoing tariff war, BSNL has introduced a new recharge pack that offers 1GB data to users. The BSNL new STV Rs 118 offers 1GB data to the prepaid customers along with unlimited calls with a validity of 28 days. The new BSNL STV 118 plan will kick in from April 1.

The new BSNL STV 118 plan, however, is only available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles, reports TelecomTalk. The unlimited calling applies to local, national, and roaming outgoing calls while the 1GB data is for 28 days. BSNL has not specified if the data is available with FUP cap. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the customers who purchase the STV 118 plan will get free ‘Personalized Ring Back Tone’.

As soon as you buy this offer on your number, the BSNL signature caller tune will be activated free of cost. However, if you want to change the caller tune, you will be charged by the telecom operator. Jio, on the other hand, gives caller tune activation free of cost since the launch of its services.

Meanwhile, this new STV 118 plan by BSNL takes on Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack that offers 1GB of 4G data, unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition, the pack gives free complimentary access to Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema, and JioTV among others.