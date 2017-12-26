BSNL offers new data, calling plan with DETEL feature phone priced at just Rs 499; check benefits

India’s oldest communication service provider and the fifth-largest internet service provider in India by total subscribers, BSNL and DETEL Mobiles & Accessories.

India’s oldest communication service provider and the fifth-largest internet service provider in India by total subscribers, BSNL in partnership with DETEL Mobiles and Accessories, the world’s most economical Feature Phone brand have announced their partnership to provide customers feature phones bundled with affordable plans. Through this partnership, BSNL has signed an agreement with S.G Corporate Mobility. (the parent company of Detel) for selling its mobile service to the consumers bundled with the most economical Feature Phone, the Detel D1.

Under this bundled offer, users will get DETEL D1 Mobile + BSNL Connection for Rs 499. The validity of this plan will be 365 days and the customer will get Rs 103 talk time with call rates of BSNL to BSNL at 15 paise/minute and BSNL to others at 40 paise/minute with Personal Ring Back Tone for 28 Days. The mobile comes with a 1.44″ Monochrome Display and sports a battery of 650 mAh. It is a single SIM device and has Torch Light, Phonebook, FM Radio, Speaker, and Vibration Mode.

“We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers. We aim to strengthen our reach in all the nooks and corners of the country. With this partnership, we aim to tap the untapped section who still feels that owning a phone is a luxury,” a BSNL spokesperson said while talking about this latest development.

Detel and BSNL, which has its footprints across India, share the common ideology of ‘Connecting India’. Through this tie-up, Detel feature phone buyers would get a BSNL sim connection & the validity of the first recharge would be 365 days.

“India is one of the only places in the world where feature phones still outsell smartphones. Such phones are preferred by a large population either due to its price or its inherent simplicity. This initiative further propels our ideology to bring communication services in the most cost-effective manner,” Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD, SG Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), said.

So far, BSNL has more than 100 million mobile customers, 10 million broadband customers, and 16 million landline customers. The company is also providing various enterprise services like lease line, VSAT and various managed services.