BSNL offers 90GB data at this low rate to counter Reliance Jio; know details of special, most competitive data plan

BSNL offers: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new data plan at Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day to its prepaid subscribers for a period of 90 days. As per NDTV report, BSNL said,”This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis.” It added, that however, the plan will not be available in the Kerala circle. RK Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility), BSNL board, said,”This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs. 429, that is, Rs. 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario.” The plan comes after the announcement of Reliance Jio’s and Airtel’s Rs 399 plans which offered unlimited free calls with 1 GB data per day for 84 days.

Amidst the heightened competition in the telecom market, BSNL had also announced Rs 444 plan which offered 360 GB of 3G/2G data for the prepaid customers. The company also provided 4GB of data per day under the special tariff voucher (STV).

Ever since the launch of Reliance Jio last year in September, other operators have been trying to come up with aggressive offers to tackle the freebies that Jio has been providing its users.

As per NDTV report, the government had recently postponed a decision to sell a stake in BSNL as falling profits and market share booming in the handphone sector dim the prospects of a successful sale. Chief Executive