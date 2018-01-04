BSNL offers 2GB free data, here are the details of this massive recharge plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday introduced a new plan for smartphone users. (Reuters)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday introduced a new plan for smartphone users. The plan is launched under its GSM mobile services and will come into effect on Friday, January 5. It is a promotional offer and will give BSNL data subscribers 2GB of free data. The state-owned company in its statement said that the offer is applicable only for new BSNL GSM data subscribers with 3G-capable smartphones. The subscribers will get 2GB of free data with a 30-day validity. But there is a catch. After the validity ends subscribers will have to buy further data packs or plans to enjoy mobile internet from BSNL.

BSNL said the new promotional offer is based on the government’s Digital India initiative, and that it is hoped to help subscribers experience the Internet for the first time.

Earlier, last year, BSNL joined hands with Detel Mobile and provided new bundled offers to users. Customers will be able to avail a Detel D1 mobile along with a BSNL connection. The phone is priced at Rs 499. The offer went live on December 23. Interested people who want to purchase Detel D1 phone can buy it from this Detel India website – detel-India.com.

Under the partnership between Detel India and BSNL, the users will get talk time worth Rs 103 with call rates of BSNL to BSNL at 0.15 paisa per minute and at 0.40 paisa per minute to others, according to Indian Express. The validity of the first recharge will be 365 days. Additionally, BSNL is offering personal Ring Back tone for 28 days.

According to Detel India website, the phone has many features, check them out:-

• 1.44″ Monochrome Display

• 650 mAh

• Single SIM

• Torch Light

• Phonebook

• FM Radio

• Speaker

• Vibration Mode

Interestingly, the phone is in direct competition with Jio Phone. Earlier in the year, India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani had announced the launch of Jio Phone, offering life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting.