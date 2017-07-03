BSNL new offer: 2GB data per day & unlimited voice calls for prepaid customers, additional data for postpaid users; find out here

BSNL has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’, and you can now get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day for Rs 666 if you are a prepaid user.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new offer, where it is offering 2GB of internet data per day as well as unlimited voice calls to its subscribers. The telecom network has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’, and you can now get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day for Rs 666 if you are a prepaid user. BSNL’s offer of unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data is valid for 60 days. This essentially means you can avail a total of 120GB of data at Rs 666. After the Rs 666 plan gets exhausted, BSNL prepaid subscribers have the option select the state-run network provider’s other tariff plans like ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’ as well as the recently launched ‘CHAUKKA -444’. BSNL has also launched some additional data offers for its postpaid subscribers. RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, “BSNL offer best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering the present trend of usability in the industry. We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers.”

BSNL has also added some additional data offer for its post-paid users. Users who avail the Rs 99 plan will be provided with 250MB of data. Earlier there were no added benefits. BSNL postpaid subscribers who purchase the Rs 225 plan will be provided with 1GB data, while earlier it was 200MB. Under the Rs 325 plan, users will get 2GB of data, while before this it was compared to just 250MB data. Subscribers enrolled under Rs 525 plan and Rs 725 plan will now be provided with 3GB, (before this it was 500MB) and 5GB data (originally 1GB).

Recently, BSNL had come up with some special combo vouchers as a part of Eid-ul-Fitr deals and they are priced at Rs 786 and Rs 599. Before that, the company had launched a data plan for its subscribers, under the name Chaukka444. Under BSNL’s Rs 786 combo plan, has been availing voice calls as well as 3GB data for 90 days. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Rs 599 combo plan, users get a talk value of Rs 786. In the Chaukka 444 plan, subscribers are able to avail unlimited data benefits for a time period of 90 days. The new promotional plan, also known as Special Tariff Voucher (STV), can only be availed by the network provider’s prepaid users.

Also read | BSNL counters Reliance Jio: Offers 4GB data per day at just Rs 5

Meanwhile, The BSNL Chaukka 444 plan offers unlimited data with FUP at 4GB per day when users recharge their numbers with Rs 444. The validity of the new offer is 90 days.

Also read | BSNL Eid ul Fitr offer: Rs 786 & Rs 599 plans offer free data and calling; here are details on more such deals

Meanwhile, Telcom companies in India have taken to aggressive data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap data plans. The newcomer, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. Earlier, BSNL had expressed concern that it is likely to feel the ‘stress’ this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables. All these new plans by BSNL indicate an effort to aggressively compete in the telecom sector.