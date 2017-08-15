BSNL Freedom Offer: Double data, full talk time, here are the freebies available on Independence Day

Here is all the information that you need to know about the latest data and talk time offer under BSNL Freedom offer. (PTI)

State run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a new Freedom Offer as part of Independence Day 2017 celebrations. Under the new offer, BSNL is offering its prepaid mobile subscribers, double data benefits on special tariff vouchers (STV) and combo vouchers. As a response to aggressive pricing strategies by Reliance Jio and other telecom service providers like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, BSNL has been continuously announcing new plans for its prepaid users, where it has been offering extra data and talktime. Here is all the information that you need to know about the latest data and talk time offer by BSNL:

On the 71st Independence Day, BSNL’s existing vouchers starting at Rs 78, Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 561, etc will also come with double data. Additionally low priced recharges like the ones at Rs 20, Rs 40, Rs 60, Rs 80 are all going to come with full talk time and more. The service provider will give Rs 130 talk time on the recharge of Rs 120, while the Rs 160 top-up will come with Rs 180 talk time value. Finally, the Rs 220 top-up will give Rs 250 talk time. BSNL’s offers will be active from today (August 15) to August 20, 2017.

The Rs 78 plan offers 1GB of data for a validity of five days, and in the offer period, this will double to 2GB. The Rs 198 has 1GB data for 28 days, the Rs 291 recharge comes with 2.2GB of data and the Rs 561 comes with a validity of 60 days and offers 5 GB data. So essentially under the ‘Freedom Offer’ BSNL is doubling the data being offered. Users will get 2GB, 4.4GB and 10GB data respectively in these special tariff vouchers.

Users should note that BSNL’s plans are for 3G data speeds only. BSNL users will also get voice, SMS, Special Tariff Voucher (STV), and combo vouchers benefit even when they are on national roaming as part of the Independence Day deal. BSNL also has a ‘Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan which gives users 2GB per day, plus unlimited voice calls to any network as well. The plan has a 60-day validity.