BSNL Eid ul Fitr offer: Rs 786 & Rs 599 plans offer free data and calling; here are details on more such deals

Under BSNL Rs 786 combo plan, users will be provided with voice calls as well as data for 90 days. (PTI)

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limite) has come up with some special combo vouchers as a part of Eid-ul-Fitr deals and they are priced at Rs 786 and Rs 599. This new offer by BSNL is available only for its prepaid customers. Under BSNL’s Rs 786 combo plan, users will be provided with voice calls as well as 3GB data for 90 days. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Rs 599 combo plan, users will be able to avail as talk value of Rs 786. However, in the Rs 599 plan, there is a catch. Out of the Rs 786 talktime promised, you will get Rs 507 in your main account and Rs 279 in a dedicated account which will have a 30-day validity. Under the offer, users will also get 10 on-net local SMS which will be valid for 30 days. All these combo vouchers under Eid special offers by BSNL will be applicable only till June 30.

Other than the above-mentioned plans, BSNL is also offering various other full and extra talk time deals. On recharging your BSNL number with Rs 60, Rs 110, Rs 210, and Rs 290, you will get extra benefits. These plans too can only be availed by prepaid GSM users. RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement, “These offers are most competitive combo STVs in current market scenario.These are available across the country to greet our valuable & loyal customers.”

BSNL had recently launched a data plan for its subscribers, under the name Chaukka444. In the Chaukka 444 plan, subscribers are able to avail unlimited data benefits for a time period of 90 days. The new promotional plan, also known as Special Tariff Voucher (STV), can only be availed by the network provider’s prepaid users. BSNL’s STV- 444 comes right after the STV-333 plan or the Triple ACE plan that was introduced earlier this year. The earlier plan was claimed by BSNL to have got a ‘successful response’.

Meanwhile, Telcom companies in India have taken to aggressive data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap data plans. The newcomer, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. Earlier, BSNL had expressed concern that it is likely to feel the ‘stress’ this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables. All these new plans by BSNL indicate an effort to aggressively compete in the telecom sector.

The BSNL Chaukka 444 plan offers unlimited data with FUP at 4GB per day when users recharge their numbers with Rs 444. The validity of the new offer is 90 days. This essentially means that, under the new BSNL plan, you will be able to get 4GB data per day at less than even Rs 5.