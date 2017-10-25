BSNL Bharat 1 vs Vodafone Bharat 2 Ultra: Which is a better Reliance Jio Phone competitor?

BSNL Bharat 1 and Vodafone Bharat 2 Ulta are aiming to give a tough time to the Reliance Jio Phone.

Vodafone India recently launched the ‘Bharat 2 Ultra’ smartphone after BSNL had announced the ‘Bharat 1’ mobile. Both the companies have brought out cheap 4G phones in partnership with homegrown phone manufacturer Micromax. This comes at a time when Reliance has already started shipping its ‘Jio Phones’ and Airtel has started selling its ‘Karbonn A40 Indian’ 4G mobiles. While the price of BSNL’s Bharat 1 phone is Rs 2200, the effective price of Vodafone’s Bharat 2 Ultra is Rs 999. However, the Vodafone offer has several terms and conditions attached. Both the telecom companies are targetting the population which wants to switch from feature phones to ‘smart’ phones or just wish to buy ‘smart’ phones at cheaper rates. Clearly, the devices are aiming to give a tough time to the Reliance Jio Phone. What separates these mobiles from the Jio Phone is that users have the option of not choosing to use the bundled SIM that comes with the smartphones. However, they will have to give up on the benefits that come with them.

BSNL Bharat 1 vs Vodafone Bharat 2 Ultra Specs: The first difference between the devices is that Bharat 1 is a 4G enabled feature phone, while the Bharat 2 Ultra is a 4G smartphone. Micromax had launched both Bharat 1 and Bharat 2 in India recently. While Bharat 2 Ultra is expected to be slightly different than the Bharat 2, the Bharat 1 is quite similar to the Jio Phone. However, unlike the Jio Phone, both the Bharat 1 and Bharat 2 Ultra are not carrier specific phones and you can use any SIM card in them. However, if you use the BSNL and Vodafone network respectively, you will get additional benefits from them.

When it comes to specifications, the Bharat 1 has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is fueled by a 2,000 mAh battery. The 4G feature phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor. In terms of storage, it has 512MB of RAM and 4G of internal memory. The Bharat 1 has a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera. Meanwhile, the Bharat 2 Ultra has a 4-inch display and is fueled by a 1,300 mAh battery. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz processor. In terms of storage, the phone has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory. The device has 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. The Bharat 2 Ultra has WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities too. It comes with several Android apps as well.

BSNL Bharat 1 vs Vodafone Bharat 2 Ultra Price: The Bharat 1 phone is priced at Rs 2,200 and the Bharat 2 Ultra is effectively priced at Rs 999. While the Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone has a ‘refund’ option similar to the Jio Phone, the Bharat 1 has no such offers. In order to buy the Bharat 2 Ultra, you will have to shell out Rs 2,899 initially. Additionally, you will have to get a recharge of Rs 150 per month for a period of 3 years. If you comply with the condition, you will get a refund of Rs 900 after 18 months and Rs 1000 after 3 years. This makes the effective price of the device comes down to Rs 999.

Meanwhile, BSNL is offering its data pack at just Rs 97 per month on the Bharat 1. However, there is a problem with the offer. While the Bharat 1 is a 4G device, BSNL does not have a 4G network. This means that you will have to wait for BSNl to introduce the technology if you wish to avail 4G LTE speeds. Meanwhile, the Reliance Jio Phone is effectively priced at Rs 0 and has a full 4G VoLTE network.