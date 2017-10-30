Bought a new mobile phone? 5 powerful steps to avoid costly mistakes

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and we all want to have the most updated and latest devices. (Image: Reuters)

Zia Ansari

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and we all want to have the most updated and latest devices. We change our devices quite often and every time we do that, we look for answers to a seamless migration to the latest device. Having set up the basic e-mail, we often breathe a sigh of relief and put off more details to another day. A little time invested upfront can make all the difference to how much we will cherish our new acquisition and also help us efficiently use it for our own good. Here are 5 ways of getting off on the right foot with your new mobile.

Backup your data

While we make the big switch and embrace the new and fresh device – it is very important for us to backup all our important data such as photos, media, contact lists and even text messages. There are a number of cloud services (iCloud for Apple and Google Drive for Android) that you can utilise for backing up your critical data and retrieving it in your new device.

Personalise your Home screen

A little time spent on personalising your device will go a long way in making it closer to your heart – take time to set up your very own wallpaper, colour schemes, and the home screen icons just the way you want them on your device. You can customise your phone with widgets, apps, notifications, ringtones, and make it just the way you like it.

Secure your smartphone

Your new smartphone is shiny and already precious to you. So it is always better to ensure that the device is well secured – just like any other precious entity that you own. You can turn on the screen-lock setting which will require a password (or fingerprint or face recognition) every time you turn on your smartphone. This becomes your most critical layer in defence against someone accessing your sensitive financial and personal information if they find or steal your device.

Understand your smartphone camera

Smartphone camera is perhaps the fastest evolving capabilities that is ever changing today and with a new device – you will get a fresh camera. As you take selfies and pictures, you must understand the capabilities of your camera system and utilise it for best results. You can use filters to transform even boring pictures into works of art, you can play with different settings to maximise or minimise the available light.

Better utilise your data consumption

With an overload of large size video and picture files getting bombarded with every app now – it is quite frustrating to know that you are exceeding your data limit without understanding the primary reason on this. Your smartphone will tell you exactly which features are using up your data, whether it’s e-mail, web surfing, uploading photos, or streaming music and video. Once you get an understanding on this, you can better utilise your data usage according to your plans.

Zia Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com