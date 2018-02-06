Bose SoundSport Free in-ear wireless headphones launched in India; here’s price, features

The SoundSport Free

comes with StayHear+ Sport tips that create a secure, firm fit that is comfortable even if you play music for longer hours

Bose on Tuesday launched wireless headphone SoundSport Free to take on Apple’s AirPods. The Bose SoundSport Free wireless in-ear headphones are rated to deliver up to five hours of music with water repellant surface, especially designed for the people who workout. The new SoundSport Free wireless in-ear headphones are priced at Rs 18,990 in India and will be available in Black, Midnight Blue, and Bright Orange colours at Bose online and select offline retail stores and via Amazon India starting from February 7.

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones are claimed to have been engineered to strike a new balance between size, performance and stability in a wireless design. The headphones come with StayHear+ Sport tips to offer maximum comfort while the user is on the go. These headphones weigh 14.2 grams each and pack a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that gives a 5-hour life on a single full charge that takes about 2 hours.

“SoundSport Free is the closest thing to what people have always wanted in a sports headphone,” Brian Maguire, Director, Bose on-the-go products, said in a statement. “They are a technology-packed solution that’s stripped down to just two rugged earbuds that feel great, stay connected, stay in, and sound amazing,” Maguire added.

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones are rugged and IPX4 rated water and sweat resistance device. These come with a new antennae system to maintain a strong connection between the two earplugs and the phone or tablet they are paired to. For pairing, the headphones are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Besides, it comes with a charging case that magnetically holds each earbud in place, doubles as storage, and provides two additional full charges for up to 10 more hours of battery life. When not stowed away, a new “Find My Buds” feature on the Bose Connect App displays the last time and place they were used to locate them quickly.