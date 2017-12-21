Bose QuietComfort 35 II review: Noise cancelling has just gone smart

The Bose QC 35 II is not much different from earlier versions of this noise cancelling headphone.

I have a bit of a soft corner for Bose headphones. Growing up, this was always the gold standard when it came to audio bliss. And once grown up, this was one of the things I aspired to own. Over the past few years, a Bose QC 25 has been my travel companion across many long haul flights. So when Bose launched the QuietComfort 35 II, I had to try it out. The Bose QC 35 II is not much different from earlier versions of this noise cancelling headphone. It is wireless and connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and has really soft ear cups that make these a pleasure to use for long durations. The audio quality has not gone through a drastic change and is still best-in-class, in my books. It offers great depth and richness and lets you enjoy music as it is meant to be. While there is a great music to be enjoyed on these headphones, one reason I would have a QC35 is to just cut myself away from the surroundings using the noise cancelling. Yes, that is how I use noise cancelling on a daily basis. The vacuum offered by Bose headphones is often a sanctuary that lets you think, find space for yourselves.

With the QC35 II, Bose is adding a new feature—Google Assistant at your fingertips. The Google Assistant can be activated by touching the dedicated button on the left ear cup. However, you need to use the Bose Connect app to set it up and link the Assistant with the headphone. But it’s an easy process and the app does most of it—I did it on an iPhone. Long press activates the Google Assistant button and you can ask it anything from the weather to top news items. It works really well, and if the Google Assistant app is open you can even see the titles you were listening to before the query was initiated. I used the Assistant to call my mom, check distance to India Gate, hear a joke and all the queries worked without glitches. Once the Assistant is set up, it starts reading out incoming messages. In fact, it reads out even Twitter notifications. Also, if you don’t want to use the Assistant, you can use the app to customise the button to activate noise cancellation. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is certainly among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy.

• Estimated street price: Rs 29,363