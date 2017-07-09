Bose launches Soundlink Revolve speaker in India

The Bose Soundlink Revolve is a device that lets you make hands-free calls.

Bose has launched its Soundlink Revolve speaker in India. The design is functional, with the controls placed on the top. At the rear are ports for auxiliary and power. The unit is not heavy and the handle makes it very portable. Also, the device is water- and dust-resistant. The Bose Soundlink Revolve is a device that lets you make hands-free calls. In fact, a long press on the assistance button on top brings Google Assistant and Apple Siri to life on a connected smartphone. There is a Bose Connect app as well for those who have multiple devices from the company. The speaker, which weighs 0.66 kg, is priced at Rs 19,990.