Blaupunkt EPS70: Priced at Rs 1,099, a sound buy for the budget music lover

If you are looking for a pair of earphones on a budget, with clear voice quality and perfect bass for your daily dose of music and endless commute through the city, your search ends here. German electronics company Blaupunkt’s EP570 earphones not only boast of a superior sound with stereo and rich bass, they are sturdy and will not easily give into pressure—a perfect travel companion that will not burn a hole in your pocket. The company is known for its car audio and radio equipment and is synonymous with great audio.

The EP570 wired earphones feature a durable, tangle-free, flat cable, and are compatible with all smartphones, feature phones and tablets. While they may not look very trendy, and are currently available only in black and white matte finish, if you pay attention, you will see the German engineering at hand. The pair has curved, triangle-designed ear plugs, with ear buds that do not hurt no matter how long you use them. There are two remotes—a volume control slider and a mic.

The stereo sound and high bass are great and there is no distortion in sound at higher levels for most of the genres—pop, rock, jazz, Bollywood, Hollywood and classical music. The noise cancellation works well too and keeps most of the loud external sounds under check, so you can lose yourself in the music.

At R1,099, the Blaupunkt pair of earphones performs louder and better then some of its peers even in the higher range, though it may not come across as among the best-looking one.

n Estimated street price: R1,099