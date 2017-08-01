BlackBerry launches KeyOne smartphone in India priced at Rs 39,990: specs, features and where to get

BlackBerry launches KeyOne smartphone in India priced at Rs 39,990.

BlackBerry KeyOne has launched in India. The smartphone is bringing the ‘QWERTY’ back. BlackBerry KeyOne is the final in-house designed, engineered BlackBerry device. TCL currently has the license to manufacture and distribute BlackBerry smartphones. The price of BlackBerry KeyOne in India is Rs 39,990 and it will be sold as an Amazon exclusive smartphone. The all new smartphone will go on sale starting from August 8. Additionally, there are offers on American Express and Vodafone. If you are an American Express credit card user, you will get bonus points on a purchase of the KeyOne from Amazon. Also, if you are a Vodafone network subscriber, you are eligible to get 75 GB of data with a validity of three months.

The BlackBerry KeyOne is the latest flagship phone under the brand, and was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in 2017. In May this year, the BlackBerry KeyOne had gone on sale in the US and Canada. The smartphone was priced at $549 (unlocked version) in the US. This device continues with the once popular physical ‘Qwerty’ keyboard, which was what the BlackBerry smartphones were known for. The new smartphones are on Android.

In terms of specifications, BlackBerry KeyOne has a 12 MP Sony IMX 378 camera at the back. The BlackBerry Priv had an 18 MP camera. The front shooter her is of 8 MP. This phone is very similar to the BlackBerry Passport. It has a metal frame with a texture at the back for better handling. The phone has a 4.5-inch display screen with a 1620 x 1080 resolution. The KeyOne device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD support ( up to 2TB).

In terms of battery, the KeyOne smartphone features the largest battery ever to come in a BlackBerry-branded phone. The phone is fueled by power from a 3,505mAh battery which could last one day on a single charge. The device also supports Quick Charge 3.0. BlackBerry claims you can get to 50 percent charge in 36 minutes.

KeyOne smartphone offers a USB-Type C port down below, while a 3.5mm port is found on the top of the device. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but users will find some BlackBerry Apps preloaded on the phone including BlackBerry Keyboard, BlackBerry Hub and DTEK by BlackBerry. Google’s latest update to Android brings a number of new features, including multi-window support and better notifications. The manufacturer has also added many security features and that makes it better than other smartphones in that segment.