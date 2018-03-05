Big surprise for Vodafone customers in Rajasthan, telecom operator becomes first to launch this new service in state

Vodafone on Monday announced that it will be rolling out its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Rajasthan. (Reuters)

Vodafone on Monday announced that it will be rolling out its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Rajasthan. With this, the telecom company has become the first GSM operator in the state to enable customers to make calls using VoLTE. Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G subscribers can access the company’s VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits. Amit Bedi, Business Head – Rajasthan, Vodafone, India said,”We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernise our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers.”

“We are delighted that Vodafone is the first GSM operator to launch VoLTE services in Rajasthan beginning with Jaipur and Jodhpur and soon extend it to other key cities. Vodafone VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Rajasthan to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices,” he added.

The telecom company had recently launched its VoLTE services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharastra and Goa.

Here is how you can enjoy Vodafone VoLTE:

– Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices. Several popular handsets are already compatible with the Vodafone VoLTE network, and the numbers of such handsets is growing rapidly. To check if you can enjoy Vodafone VoLTE on your handset, visit vodafone.in/volte.

– Upgrade the mobile device’s OS to the latest version

– Ensure the device has a Vodafone 4G SIM: Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Vodafone 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”.

Vodafone VoLTE will be available on all VoLTE devices. Currently following popular VoLTE handsets are compatible with Vodafone VoLTE and this handset universe is increasing rapidly to include all popular models.