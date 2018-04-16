Big price cut of Rs 5000 on Moto G5s! Is this the best smartphone at Rs 9,999? Let’s find out

Motorola has slashed the price of the Moto G5s permanently in India.

Motorola has slashed the price of the Moto G5s permanently in India. Now, if you buy the smartphone then all you need to spend is Rs 9,999 to make it yours. The Moto G5s was launched in India back in August 2017 with a price tag of Rs 13,999. Moto G5s is available in Fine Gold, Lunar Grey and Oxford Blue colour options. The smartphone can be bought from Moto Hubs, Amazon.in, and other retail stores all over the country.

On Amazon India, the smartphone gets Rs 5,000 off from the listed price of Rs 14,999. While the Moto G5s was priced at Rs 13,999, it was the Oxford Blue variant that came with a price tag of Rs 14,999. With this price cut, Motorola has set the stage clear for the next line of Moto G series smartphones.

The Moto G6 series of smartphones is expected to be launched on April 19 at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus are likely to show up at the event with a ‘Max Vision’ 18:9 displays, 3D glass back designs, and mid-tier smartphone specifications.

However, there are ways you can get the smartphone for even less price. However, there is no discount from banks on offer, but you can get the smartphone with a maximum exchange benefits of Rs 8,701. That means, technically, the smartphone can be yours for Rs 1,298.

Moto G5s specifications

The Moto G5s gets a 5.2-inch Full HD capacitive touchscreen 1080×1920 pixels with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 32 GB of internal memory which can be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Moto G5s gets a 16MP primary camera with a 5MP front-facing shooter with LED flash. The Moto G5s is powered by 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor. The smartphone gets a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery with 15W Turbocharging.