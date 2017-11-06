Big offer by Idea to take on Jio Rs 399 plan; users to get 1GB data/day at lesser price, find details here

Idea Cellular has another 1GB data per day offer for Delhi NCR. (Reuters)

Idea Cellular has announced a new tariff plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel. Jio had recently revamped most of its prepaid and postpaid plans. Meanwhile, 1GB data per day is still one of the most popular plans that companies have come up with. Jio has a Rs 399 plan which offers 1GB data per day. As a response, Idea Cellular has come up with the latest plan priced at Rs 357. This plan offers 1GB data per day. The new Idea Rs 357 plan also provides unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes. However, Jio additionally offers free roaming. In terms of validity, the Idea plan can be availed for 28 days, but Jio offers the same for 70 days.

Idea Cellular has brought a special plan for subscribers in Delhi NCR. The new plan priced at Rs 498 provides the same offers (1GB data per day, free calling, 100 SMSes). However, in the special plan, users in Delhi NCR will get a longer validity of 70 days. In comparison, Jio has a Rs 459 plan where it offers 84GB data for a validity period of 84 days. Idea had recently launched another 1GB daily data plan. However, this plan is valid only for Idea Cellular’s post-paid subscribers. This new Idea plan comes at Rs 399 and offers 1GB 4G data per day as well as unlimited local, STD calling. Notably, the Idea Rs 399 recharge pack can only be used by new Idea subscribers and that too under the home circle.

Most of the telecom companies have been coming up with new daily 1GB data plans for their subscribers. For instance, Vodafone has a Rs 392 pack, where it offers unlimited STD and local voice calls, free-roaming along with 28GB 4G data for 28 days. However, this offer can only be availed in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, BSNL in its Rs 429 recharge pack, offers 90GB data and unlimited calls for 90 days. Even Airtel announced a Rs 3999 plan where users will get 300GB of data for a period of 360 days. This offer essentially gives you 25GB of data per month at Rs 334, and there is no daily cap.

The new offers are Idea’s latest salvos in the continuing battle against Reliance Jio. Jio had begun its operations in September 2016 when it offers free services. However, now Jio has been raising prices for its plans and changing benefits like FUP limit and validity period.