BHIM app gets 10 million downloads in 10 days; PM Narendra Modi is delighted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘BHIM’ mobile App to make digital payments and transactions easier for citizens and within 10 days it has reached the mark of 10 million downloads. The app is already at the top of the charts of Google Play store. In a press release, PM Narendra Modi said, ” Delighted to know that in a span of 10 days there have been over 10 million downloads of the BHIM App.” Named after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the ‘BHIM’ App is available for only Android smartphones. as of now. Bharat Interface for Money is an application which enables users to make quick and easier payments and transactions using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). In the press release, PM Modi also said, “BHIM App has made transactions faster & easier, thus making it popular among the youth. The App is also beneficial for traders.” Focussing on the importance of the app to tackle black money, PM Modi said, “The BHIM App is a fine example of Make in India & how technology is being effectively used to end the menace of corruption & black money”.

The payments app is based on the UID or Aadhaar and has been developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). The prime minister had launched the new app at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The app by the Indian government is inter-operable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts. PM Modi, at the event, said, “Download it on a smartphone or on a feature phone. It is not necessary to have the internet for this app. In the next two weeks, one more work is being done, which will increase the power of BHIM so much that you would be able to withdraw money even with your fingerprints.”

BHIM app is the Indian government’s latest app to push India towards a cashless or ‘less-cash’ society. After downloading the BHIM app from the Play store, the user has to register his/her bank account and set up a UPI Pin for it. Your mobile number will then become the payment address and once you are registered, you can begin transacting using the BHIM app.