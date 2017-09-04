Airtel, Jio offer Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 plans: Know the difference

Airtel takes on Reliance Jio with new Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 399 plan. (Source: IE)

Airtel has launched some new offers for its subscribers. Ever since Reliance Jio was launched last year, every other telecom company have been trying to match up with the aggressive pricing. Now that the Jio free period is over, users are paying to subscribe to its services. Taking this as an opportunity, rivals like Airtel have come up with similar offers. While the same price range might be a bit confusing for some of you, the competition generally is a good deal for users. Airtel’s new data and voice plans are clearly aimed to take on Reliance Jio since many of the prices match exactly as it is. While there are other offers that Airtel has launched, the most interesting ones are the Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans. This is because both Reliance Jio and Airtel have the same price points.

While Reliance Jio completely disrupted the telecom industry in the last year, the prices of data have been in a free fall for most network providers. After suffering in terms of revenue and users, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have been trying really hard to come up with strategies to take on the Mukesh Ambani led company. Meanwhile, recently Airtel announced some new offers for its prepaid users. The offers start from Rs 8 and go upto Rs 399. In between, there are Rs 40, Rs 60, Rs 149, Rs 199 and Rs 349 plans as well. Here we break it down to you, what exactly Airtel is offering in the plans, especially the Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 399. We compare it with Reliance Jio’s similar plans.

What Airtel is offering:

Under the Rs 149 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls. On top of that, users can avail 2GB data at 4G speed for a period of 28 days. Under the Rs 349 plan, Airtel users will get 28GB data with a daily FUP limit of 1GB. Users will get unlimited local and STD calls with a validity period of 28 days. When it comes to the Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering its subscribers, unlimited local and STD calls as well as outgoing roaming calls for free. On top of that, the network provider is also giving 28GB of data with 1GB of daily FUP limit for 28 days. All the plans are valid for Airtel Prepaid users only.

What Reliance Jio is offering:

Under the Rs 149 plan, Reliance Jio is giving its subscribers unlimited voice calls and that too on any network. Under this offer, users will get 2GB of 4G data with a validity period of 28days. In the Rs 349 Plan, Reliance Jio users will have a data cap of 20GB. This offer is valid for a period of 56 days. When it comes to the Rs 399 plan, Reliance Jio customers can avail 84GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days. This offer has a daily FUP of 1GB. All the plans are valid for Reliance Jio Prepaid users only. There are separate tariff rates for Jio post paid users.

Other newly launched offers by Airtel:

1. Rs 8 plan: Local+STD mobile calls 30 paise/minute for 56 days.

2. Rs 40 plan: Rs. 35 talk time with unlimited validity.

3. Rs 60 plan: Rs. 58 talk time with unlimited validity.

4. Rs 199 plan: Unlimited local mobile calls plus 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.