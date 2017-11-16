Beware! Whatsapp deleted messages can still be read! Know how it works

A few days back Whatsapp rolled out its most striking feature ‘Delete for Everyone’ that allows a user to delete or recall messages within seven minutes of sending. However, a Spanish blogger claims that the deleted messages can still be read with the help of an app. According to a blog by ‘Android Jefeusers’, users of Android 7.0 Nougat or higher version can simply download a third-party app called Notification History to read the deleted messages. However, it is important to note that it only works for deleted text messages, and not photos, videos or any other media. After downloading the Notification History app from Google Play Store, users will be able to see the message that has been deleted in the Android Notification log.

“What we found is that the messages are stored in the notification register of the Android system. So, it’s just a matter of entering that record to see the messages that the other person deleted. The Notification History application is a shortcut to that record,” the post reads.

However, there are certain limitations regarding viewing deleted messages. According to the blog post, only first 100 characters of the deleted message can be read. Also, only messages for which a user has received notification can be seen. Further, the messages are apparently stored for a few hours on the device and are deleted if users restart their device. Finally, doesn’t look like it works for devices running Android versions older than Android 7.0 Nougat. So it is still to be kept in mind that deleted messages on Whatsapp can be read with the help of an app and users need to be careful in future.

WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was launched on November 1. The feature is available on Android, iOS, and Windows smartphones. The delete for everyone feature enables users to delete sent messages, including text, photos, videos, and more within 7 minutes. The new feature on WhatsApp is highly useful for those who might accidentally send a message to someone or perhaps message the wrong person. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been quite aggressive in terms of announcing new features on its platform. According to a report, WhatsApp may also bring a UPI based payments system called WhatsApp Pay in India.

In order to use the delete feature, you need to have the latest WhatsApp version installed. In the chat window, you can select the message and tap the delete icon. You will get the text saying “You deleted this message.” Meanwhile, the recipient will get a notification that will read as: “This message was deleted.”