Beware! BHIM app users are getting fake spam payment requests; here’s how to avoid

NPCI wrote on its BHIM Twitter account, “Users pls beware: Decline all unknown payment requests you may get! We will work on an update, which will allow you to report spam.”(Reuters/PlayStore)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of BHIM mobile app in order to enable citizens to make digital payments and transactions. But now some BHIM app users are getting payment requests from unknown addresses. NPCI has warned users from accepting any such payment requests. The requests have been coming from anonymous virtual payment addresses (VPAs). National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) informed about the problem through a tweet, and also promised an update when this issue will be resolved.

NPCI wrote on its BHIM Twitter account, “Users pls beware: Decline all unknown payment requests you may get! We will work on an update, which will allow you to report spam.” Its is true that for an actual transaction to take place on such spam requests customers will have to put in his pin as well to authenticate the transaction. But still clicking on any such links might be too dangerous, as the app is linked directly to your bank account and mobile phone number. BHIM also tweeted, “Dear Users, we recommend you to turn on auto update for #BHIM on Google Play store.” Meanwhile, a Twitter user Kaushik Bhat who was retweeted by BHIM, wrote, saying, “Anyone getting spam payment requests on @NPCI_BHIM? There should be an option to block unknown VPAs. Might lose money if u accept unknowingly.”

Meanwhile, the app is at the top of Google charts with more than 3 million downloads and counting, the same platform which is also filled with numerous duplicate apps. Some of the names with which the more than 40 fake apps are listed on Google Play Store are: BHIM UPI Bank No internet, BHIM payment update 2017, Modi Bhim, BHIM App-Radio Jay Bhim, Bhim Modi App, Bhim Modi, BHIM Payment-UPI Guide, BHIM Banking guide, BHIM banking, Modi ka Bhim and many more.

Also read | How to use bhim app? Where to download bhim app from? Modi government’s Aadhaar-based cashless payments app

Users pls beware: Decline all unknown payment requests you may get! We will work on an update, which will allow you to report spam. http://t.co/DsiVtGO2Y7 — BHIM (@NPCI_BHIM) January 4, 2017

Some of the fake apps have crossed hundreds of thousands of downloads from the Play Store, which means a lot of people are getting duped and they are not able to reap the benefits of the original app. BHIM app is the Indian government’s latest app to push India towards a cashless or ‘less-cash’ society. After downloading the BHIM app from the Play store, the user has to register his/her bank account and set up a UPI Pin for it. So, beware before downloading fake apps or accepting unknown payments.