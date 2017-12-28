Better than Reliance Jio plan? Idea announces massive 42GB offer now to counter RJio freebies; details here

Now, after Vodafone and Airtel, Idea Cellular has come up with a massive new plan. The company has upgraded its Rs 309 plan and will now offer its users 1.5 GB data per day. (Reuters)

Telecom operators have gone all out to tackle the Reliance Jio freebie juggernaut that has taken the country’s fancy. Now, after Vodafone and Airtel, Idea Cellular has come up with a massive new plan. The company has upgraded its Rs 309 plan and will now offer its users 1.5 GB data per day. Previously, Idea was giving 1GB daily data at the same price. This means that in 28 days, which is the validity of the pack, the company will offer a total of 42GB instead. Idea’s new plan comes just a few days after Jio launched the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.2GB data per day as well as other freebies for 28 days.

Apart from 1.5GB data par day users who will be opting to for this plan will get outgoing calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. After exceeding the set cap, customers will need to pay one paise per second. Similarly, the company has set a cap of 100 SMS so after exhausting it users will be charged Rs 1 per local SMS. Along with these, subscribers get free outgoing calls on roaming, and validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio earlier on Monday announced that it will provide “surprise cashback” to its subscribers. The telecom operator is offering massive cashback of up to Rs 3300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above. The plan will be effective on recharges before January 15, 2018. This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players.

Earlier, on Friday, Reliance Jio in the midst of the festive season had announced Happy New Year 2018 offers. The Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB 4G data per day while the Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB data per day. Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers a total of 33.6GB data for the valid period, while the Rs 299 gives users a total of 56GB data for 28 days.Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, unlimited SMS, and most importantly access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity of the new plans is 28 days each.