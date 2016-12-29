Best smartphones of 2016: Coolest flagship devices which dominated this year

It is rare that so many decent smartphones were launched in one year. 2016 was particularly important as there were some new additions to the phone market and each went with a different strategy. While some tried modular smartphones, others went completely the opposite way. (Photo – Reuters)

As 2016 is about to get over, we should take a look at the smartphones which dominated the year and became hugely popular because of the features they brought with them. The past year was generally a very good time for smartphones, as flagship devices from most of the manufacturers were good and were loved by the consumers. In fact, it is rare that there were so many decent smartphones launched in one year. 2016 was particularly important as there were some new additions to the phone market and each went with a different strategy. While some tried modular smartphones, others went completely the opposite way.

Here is a list of the best smartphones that we found to pack the latest features and justified its ‘flagship’ branding. Most of the devices listed here are in the premium category as those of the ones which have the most features introduced in them. However, with the entry of new manufacturers and their aggressive pricing, more and more devices are coming in which compete in the specifications area with the flagship models, and that too at affordable pricing. Here is a list of flagship devices which we found to have dominated 2016:

Apple iPhone 7

Apple has always been known to be a vertically integrated company which designs both hardware and software and hardware. The way iOS and iPhones merge together in the new device, it has been touted to be one of the best smartphones ever. Apple had announced both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September and the most notable feature was the dual camera system. There was a huge upgrade in the camera department with many new, and a wide range of features introduced in the device. Both the devices are dust and water resistant as well.

Google Pixel

Google has recently been foraying into a lot of different sectors, with an aim to expand its operations, so how could smartphones be far behind. After making Android OS for a long time, Google decided to introduce the new Pixel and Pixel XL flagship smartphones with Made By Google logo in October 2016 and got rid of the previous Nexus lineup. Google has achieved something that no other device-maker, bar Apple, has’an integration of devices and software to build a strong ecosystem. Pixel competes head-to-head with the iPhone on all parameters, be it OS, app stores, cloud storage, online assistance and even price. The Pixel smartphones also introduced arguably the smartest virtual ‘Assistant’ ever.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus, a Chinese company made a good noise when it launched its much-awaited flagship smartphone OnePlus 3 in June at a price of Rs 27,999. The device and the company, in general, have been known to be flagship killers by bringing devices with the latest technology and at affordable pricing. The smartphone’s performance in UI, battery life and camera has impressed one and all. The company also rolled out an upgraded version of the smartphone recently, called the OnePlus 3T.

Motorola MotoZ

Motorola (MotoZ and Moto Z Force) users can snap in optional 'Moto Mods' accessories, which include a battery pack (Incipio Offgrid), a speaker and a projector (InstaShare).

Motorola surprised us all with the way it was successful in making phones with modular designs, called the Moto Z. The company introduced many new tricks in the modular based devices. This innovative feature, led to the phone being extremely slim with the option of adding anything one wants through Mods and the 16 magnetic pins on the rear end of the phone. This also included a 3,500mAh battery with the option of adding another one at the back for extra fuel. Apart from that, there is the option of adding a Hasselblad Zoom lens, a projector and speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

In spite of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung did not disappoint with its Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone. Samsung is known to make the best display screens in the business and it is quite evident in the new device. The amazingly beautiful WQHD Super AMOLED display has a rich texture and curved edges give an appearance of bezel-less sides. Apart from that, the phone is a complete package because of a great camera and full specs. It also packs a good battery. This phone was launched early in 2016 and was later overshadowed by the Apple devices.