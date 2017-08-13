Believe it or not but you can buy one of these laptops even if you have budget of just Rs 18,000

PHOTO of Micromax Canvas Lapbook L1160: Priced at 10,499

Are you planning to buy a laptop? Is your low budget holding you back? Don’t worry here is a list of laptops under Rs 18,000. Yes, believe it or not, but all of these laptops are priced under Rs 18,000.

Micromax Canvas Lapbook L1160: Priced at 10,499

This budget laptop has 11.6-inch display. It is powered by Intel Atom Quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage and 4100mAh battery.

iBall CompBook i360: It is priced at Rs 12,999

It is a touchscreen-enabled convertible that can rotate a full 360-degree. It has 1.84 GHz Intel quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to64GB). It has 10,000 mAh battery.

Acer One 10 S1002-15XR: Priced at Rs 14,990

It has a rotational display and 10.1-inch WXGA display. Powered by Intel Atom Z3735F quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 8400mAh battery.

Lava Helium 14: Priced at Rs 14,999

Lava Helium 14 has been launched in association with Microsoft and Intel. The laptop is powered by 1.44 GHz quad-core Intel x5-Z8350 processor. It comes with 14.1-inch Full-HD display. It has 2GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB by adding a microSD card. It has 10,000 mAh battery and 2MP HD Webcam.

Acer Aspire ES: Priced at Rs 16,999

It has 11.6-inch HD display and is powered by 2GHz dual-core Intel Celeron processor. It has 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage and can be expanded.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320: Priced at Rs 17,800

It has 15-inch HD screen and runs Windows 10 operating system. It has Intel core i7 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 500GB storage.

Acer One 14: Priced at Rs 17,990

This laptop sports a 14-inch HD display. It has Intel 1.6GHz Intel Braswell Celeron processor along with 2GB RAM. There’s also 500GB of inbuilt storage along with the support for microSD card.