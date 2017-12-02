Bengaluru Comic Con event: Are you OnePlus 5T lover? And, fan of Star Wars too? Here is big news for you!

One Plus has unveiled its brand new smartphone, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition at Comic Con event in Bengaluru.

One Plus has unveiled its brand new smartphone, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition at Comic Con event in Bengaluru. The company will soon announce the launch date of Star Wars Limited Edition phone and other details in the coming week. It is learnt that the smartphone will be powered by Android 8.0 Oreo. As the Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due to be released on December 15, one can expect the launch date of the smartphone may coincide with it. It is reported that OnePlus 5T The Star Wars Limited Edition will have a white coloured back along with Star Wars branding and on the left, it will have a Red coloured alert slider.

Last month, the brand has come up with an updated version of the OnePlus 5 phone and named it as OnePlus 5T. The device has launched an event held in New York. And one of the key takeaways from the device is the 6-inch full-HD Full Optic AMOLED display with 401ppi pixel density and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display seems like a bezel-less display, but edges can be seen. The screen has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Here is the first look of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phone:

One of the biggest highlights of this phone is the camera set up. OnePlus has added a lens which has a large aperture. The OnePlus 5T comes at a price tag of its predecessor OnePlus 5. OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement, “The feedback on the OnePlus 5 has been very positive, but there were some areas where we saw room for improvement to create an even better user experience. We love nothing more than offering our community the latest and greatest technology and a user experience to beat expectations. Once again, we’ve worked hard to refine every last detail.”

The price of OnePlus 5T in India has been kept at Rs 32,999 for the 64GB internal storage variant. This version comes with 6GB RAM. There is also an upper variant of the phone which is priced at Rs 37,999. This top-of-the-spec phone comes with 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB inbuilt storage. But sadly, unlike other phones, this device will only don the Midnight Black colour. At present, the smartphone is exclusively available via Amazon India. But OnePlus has confirmed that the device will also be available at the OnePlus online store. OnePlus 5T will start on November 28, the same day as the US and EU markets, showing the importance of India for the company.