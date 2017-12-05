Battery problems? This popular phone charges faster than Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8

OnePlus 5T dash charge technology claims to get 60 percent or more charge in the first 30 minutes of battery charging.

The battery is one of the most important components in a smartphone, from the consumer’s point of view. While most mobile manufacturers have taken to quick charging technologies, usually only the premium devices get them. From Samsung to Apple and Google to LG, biggest phone makers have their own versions of a fast charging technology. However, according to latest reports, Chinese company OnePlus makes the best chargers. OnePlus’ Dash Charging has outpaced charging systems found in most big phones from Samsung, Google, Apple, and others. The company had announced its native technology for charging during the launch of the OnePlus 3 in 2016. It was an advancement over Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 support. This means OnePlus 5T is the winner among Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and more.

However, OnePlus’ new technology is claimed to get 60 percent or more charge in the first 30 minutes of battery charging. Tom Guide, a product review website, has tested around 10 popular smartphones to discover the best charging capabilities. The list of mobiles included big names like Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and Google Pixel 2. However, OnePlus scored above all of them in the test. In the test, OnePlus achieved 59 percent charge in half an hour and in 1 hour it went upto 93 percent. Meanwhile, LG V30 came in the second spot, having reached 53 percent charge in 30 minutes. Additionally, iPhone X (using an optional 29W adapter and USB-C Lightning cable) got 50 percent charge in half an hour. When it comes to Pixel 2 and Galaxy Note 8, they reached 38 percent and 35 percent in 30 minutes respectively.

According to the study, the Apple iPhone X reached 81 percent charge in 1 hour and the Google Pixel 2 managed 75 percent in the same amount of time. This essentially means that Apple’s technology is faster than that of Google. However, in order to use fast charging in the Apple phone, users need to have a power adapter which supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) and comes along with USB-C.

However, OnePlus has no qualms about providing the Dash Charge out-of-the-box with its flagship models. This technology is said to charge a 2500mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes flat. While OnePlus 5T may be the winner in the latest test but Dash Charge works on the previous models like OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T as well.