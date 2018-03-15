Barco Clickshare: Making boardrooms interactive

The good thing is that the users do not need to fiddle with touch screen panels or struggle with getting the right source and lay-out on screen—its all automatic.

Office presentations can be tedious at times, with messy cables, erratic connections, etc. Think about a meeting room with 8-10 people, each of them expected to share presentation or data. How will they do it? They will either have to connect to the office projector individually or simply turn their laptops around to show other participants. This is what Belgium-based Barco Electronic Systems wants to change with its recently launched collaborative device ClickShare CSE 800. Priced at `4,54,300, the ClickShare CSE 800 is a small product that allows large meeting room participants to share content from their personal devices, laptops or mobiles, directly on the presentation screen with just one click – without any set-up or any cable connection.

“There is nothing more frustrating than sitting in a conference room and spending several agonising minutes waiting for someone to connect to the meeting room projector,” Rajiv Bhalla, managing director, Barco India said, adding that Barco ClickShare CSE 800 addresses these major pain points by eliminating hassles associated with cable-led presentation technologies. The Barco ClickShare CSE 800 offers simultaneous sharing among up to eight people, automatic and manual moderation, with blackboarding and annotation. To use ClickShare CSE-800, a user needs to connect any legacy HDMI input like a camera, stationary PC or a videoconferencing device to the ClickShare base unit and the input comes automatically on screen.

The good thing is that the users do not need to fiddle with touch screen panels or struggle with getting the right source and lay-out on screen—its all automatic. Plus, the device is display agnostic. Whether you connect it to a projector or an LCD screen, it will automatically set its resolution. There are two outputs delivering up to a 4K DCI resolution. Each output can be shared by four people on a full HD presentation on one display.