Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 listed online, specifications will amaze you

Keeping up with the trend of 2017 smartphones, Asus has listed its second smartphone with thin bezels. Asus is calling this one as the ZenFone Max Plus (M1). The smartphone by Asus has been listed on its official site in Russia. This can only mean that the device could be launched soon. As of now any leaks about the price or the availability has not come out but the specifications say that it can be a mid-spec phone. The ZenFone Max Plus is expected to be available in three colour options – Silver, Black and Gold.

Since the ZenFone Max Plus is the second phone with a near bezel-less display, the previous phone launched by the company was Zenfone Pegasus 4S. The phone was launched in China and have an 18:9 aspect ratio screen offering. There are striking similarities in ZenFone Max Plus (M1) and the Pegasus 4S in terms of design. But the Pegasus 4S was specific to China and the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is expected to launch globally.

As for the specifications, the Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) supports a huge 5.7-inch Full High Definition Plus display with a 2160px X 1080px. All this screen real estate comes on an IPS display and with an aspect ratio of 18:9. A MediaTek MT6750T processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB expandable storage options are available on the Asus ZenFone Max Plus. A mammoth 4130mAh battery powers the phone which will be enough to give you a full day worth battery life. The ZenFone Max Plus (M1) runs ZenUI 4.0, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The mid-tier device supports a dual-rear camera setup. A 16MP primary sensor with an 8MP secondary sensor, and also has an LED flash for low light photography. Asus states that the cameras can be switched during a shot, and are also capable of shooting photos while recording a video. The front-facing shooter is an 8MP sensor. The front camera supports facial recognition feature for added security which comes after Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM.