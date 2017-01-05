Asus Zenfone AR: World’s first smartphone with 8GB RAM and Tango-Daydream; here’s all you need to know

ASUS Zenfone AR is the world’s first smartphone that will be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready together. Daydream VR, is the virtual reality platform from Google and after the Pixel smartphone this is the first device which is ready for it. (IE Photo)

Tech giant from Taiwan, ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone AR smartphone at the CES 2017. The ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone which comes with whopping 8GB of RAM. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show), held in Las Vegas, is considered the world’s biggest technology trade show which people wait for, throughout the year. Notably, the Zenfone AR is the world’s first smartphone that will be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready together. Daydream VR, is the virtual reality platform from Google and after the Pixel smartphone this is the first device which is ready for it.

Meanwhile, Tango handsets are clever enough to grasp your physical surroundings, such as the room’s dimensions and the presence of other people, and potentially transform how we interact with e-commerce, education and gaming. Its has software and sensors to track motions and map building interiors, including the location of doors and windows. That is an important step in a promising new frontier in ‘augmented reality,’ or the digital projection of lifelike images and data into a real-life environment.

Asus Zenfone AR smartphone will run the Project Tango platform and will pack more power than the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which features a slower Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. The new smartphone has the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, as well as a set of sensors and computer vision software which runs the AR experience on the device. When it comes to specifications, the smartphone features a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with Adreno 530 GPU, and the 8GB of RAM. aThe ASUS Zenfone AR has a 23 megapixel Sony IMX 318 sensor with OIS and 4K video recording support and other two cameras for motion tracking and depth sensing. Additionally, it had an external five magnet speaker that runs Hi-Res audio and DTS virtual surround sound to deliver amazing AR and VR content viewing experience. There is still no release date available for the device.

Google had earlier, come out with features of Tango. Here’s a look at some key aspects of Tango:

1. Tango helps one answer a new set of questions about the world through specialised hardware and apps. Some of the apps that work with Tango are the ones that overlay digital objects on top of your surroundings. For example, if you’re shopping for a new bed, Tango lets you view your bedroom through your phone and visualise different options—even walk around the virtual furniture like it’s actually there.

2. If Tango fulfils its promise, furniture shoppers will be able to use the Phab2 Pro to download digital models of couches, chairs and coffee tables to see how they would look in their actual living rooms.

3. With a Tango-enabled phone, one has a toy box, a solar system, and a pet shop in his pocket. One can play with dominoes, explore the planets, defend oneself from invading aliens, or feed one’s virtual dog—all through the phone.

4. Kids studying the Mesozoic Era would be able to place a virtual Tyrannosaurus or Velociraptor in their home or classroom, and even take selfies with one. The technology would even know when to display information about an artist or a scene depicted in a painting as you stroll through a museum.

5. Google says that in future, Tango can help one navigate a mall, museum or place where he or she has never been. Tango can overlay directions to your destination, then provide more info once you arrive.

6. Google claims Tango will help in exploring the world in a new way, whether it is shopping, playing, or just finding one’s way around,

7. Tango will be able to create internal maps of homes and offices on the fly. Google won’t need to build a mapping database ahead of time, as it does with existing services like Google Maps and Street View.