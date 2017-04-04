ASUS Republic of Gamers unveils new gaming laptop

The 18-inch GX800 features NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and supports virtual-reality (VR) headsets for super-smooth and stutter-free VR gaming. (Reuters)

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday launched a new gaming laptop GX800 at Rs 7,97,990 which is designed to deliver real 4K-UHD gameplay. The 18-inch GX800 features NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and supports virtual-reality (VR) headsets for super-smooth and stutter-free VR gaming.

“ROG GX800’s NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI graphics provides superfast gameplay and detailed gaming environments. GX800 is paired with an advanced version of its predecessor’s Hydro Overclocking System to give it the cooling performance required for extreme overclocking of the processor and graphics cards,” the company said in a statement. In addition, GX800 features “Mechanical Tactile Advanced Gaming” (MechTAG) keyboard with programmable ROG Aura RGB LED effects for individual keys.