Asus announces massive cut in prices for its Zenfone series smartphones – Check full list here

Users will be able to check latest prices on all e-commerce sites. (Reuters)

Taiwanese multinational company Asus has announced a permanent price cut for as many as seven of its Zenfone series smartphones which include ZenFone 3 (5.2, 5.5), ZenFone 3 Max (5.2, 5.5) ZenFone Go (5.0, 5.5) and ZenFone Max, . Users will be able to check latest prices on all e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal as also a number of retail stores like Asus Exclusive Stores in the country.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

Prices of this mobile set with 5.2-inch display (ZC520TL) has been cut by Rs 1,500. Mobile lovers can buy it for Rs 8,499. This mobile was unveiled at Rs 9,999. The 5.5-inch variant (ZC553KL) is likely to be sold at Rs 9,999 rather than Rs 12,999.

The Asus Zenfone 3 Max (5.5) consist of 16 MP rear camera with 8MP front camera. The 5.2-inch option gets back camera of 13MP back coupled with a 5MP front camera. Its super Resolution feature helps users to click a number of shots simultaneously for one photograph.

Asus ZenFone 3

This mobile set comes in two variants. While, the one comes with a 5.2-inch screen and the other with a 5.5-inch display. The price of Asus ZenFone 3 5.2-inch (ZE520KL), which was at Rs 13,999 at the time of the launch, can be now purchased for Rs 11,999. The ZenFone 3 5.5-inch (ZE552KL) is available at Rs 14,999 now. It is down from earlier Rs 16,999.

The phone with 5.2-inch display features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Larger screen-sized option gets 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. This phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

It contains 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter with real tone Dual LED Flash. Other features in the phone are f/2.0 aperture, OIS EIS and auto-focus. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor, claimed to the phone in 0.2 seconds.

Asus ZenFone Max

This smartphone set of Asus ZenFone Max (ZC550KL), which was earlier priced at Rs 7,999 can be now purchased at Rs 7,499. It has 5000 mAh battery and the phone also supports reverse charging.

This phone also contains a 5.5-inch HD display, a 5MP front camera and 13 MP rear camera with dual LED real tone flash, . It also has a Qualcomm Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The ZenFone Max comes with a triple-slot tray that can accept a microSD card and two SIM cards .

Asus ZenFone Go

This set with 5.0-inch screen can be available at Rs 6,499, which down from earlier price Rs 7,499. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The set which was launched at Rs 7,999 can now be purchased Rs 6,999.