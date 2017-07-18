Artificial Intelligence part of almost every software by 2020: Gartner

The survey also indicated that lack of necessary staff skills was the top challenge in adopting AI in the organisations.

Signifying the growing popularity of (AI), global research firm Gartner has predicted that AI will be virtually pervasive in almost every new software product and service by 2020. Owing to its market hype, almost all established software vendors are working to introduce AI into their product strategies which is creating considerable confusion in the process. The term ‘artificial intelligence’ was not even in the top 100 search terms on gartner.com in January 2016 but by May 2017, it ranked at number 7, indicating the popularity of the topic.

“As AI accelerates up the ‘Hype Cycle’, many software providers are looking to stake their claim in the biggest gold rush in recent years,” said Jim Hare, Research Vice-President, Gartner, in a statement. “AI offers exciting possibilities, but unfortunately, most vendors are focused on the goal of simply building and marketing an AI-based product rather than first identifying needs, potential uses and the business value to customers,” he added.

Instead of using cutting-edge AI techniques for every solution, Gartner recommends vendors to use the simplest approach that can do the job. “Software vendors need to focus on offering solutions to business problems rather than just cutting-edge technology. Highlight how your AI solution helps address the skills shortage and how it can deliver value faster than trying to build a custom AI solution in-house,” suggested Hare.

Also watch:

The survey also indicated that lack of necessary staff skills was the top challenge in adopting AI in the organisations. Gartner said that AI can greatly augment human capabilities and the combination of machines and humans can accomplish more together.