Are you planning to buy a budget smartphone? This Motorola handset is up for grabs at an unbeatable price

The Moto G5s Plus has a dual rear camera and with 13 megapixels. While one of them is colour, the other lens is monochrome.

When released in late August, the Lenovo owned Moto G5S Plus was dubbed as one of the best smartphones at the price it came in. Launched at the price of Rs 16,999, the Moto smartphone caused a huge stir in the mid-tier segment. But as the year is ending and with the holiday season just about to start, Moto has teamed up with the e-commerce monger Amazon and introduced Moto Fest that offers huge discounts on the budget devices. Under the Moto Fest, Moto G5S Plus with the storage option of 64 GB is listed at a flat discount of Rs 3,000. This means that the phone can be bought at a straight up price of Rs 13,999 The phone comes in two colour options Lunar Grey and Blush Gold options. This was one of the first phones to come with a dual camera set-up at such a cheap price tag.

Under the offer, the phone is available at No Cost EMI. The EMI for the phone can go as low as Rs 777. As of now, the other phones on Amazon like the Moto G5 plus is listed at Rs 10,999 which has an internal memory of 32 GB. The Moto G5s is listed at Rs 11,999 for the 32 GB storage option.

The Moto G5s Plus has a dual rear camera and with 13 megapixels. While one of them is colour, the other lens is monochrome. It has a selective focus mode. These features will help you click pictures in portrait mode as well as enhance the blur in backgrounds. It even has a dual LED flash. The Moto G5s Plus has a 5.5-inch display screen along with full HD 1080p IPS LCD panel. The Moto G5S Plus features the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and splash-resistance coating as well.

The phone has a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with Adreno 506 GPU finds a place in both the devices. While the Moto phone has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto Fest on Amazon India

When the device was launched, Sudhin Mathur the Country Head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, told Indianexpress.com that Moto’s latest offering differs from the rest because the company understands how to tweak the software on-board to enhance the photography experience.