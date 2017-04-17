Apps to start a start-up

If you are looking for an app, without hassles and with an easy interface, Trello is your guide into project management.

India is in midst of a start-up revolution. Many professionally qualified young people, if not all, are either working on a business idea or thinking of starting an enterprise of their own. While the country has a plethora of websites, programmes and e-learning portals that one can refer to for guidance, the task of co-ordination is what stymies their goals. Co-ordinating over different platforms is cumbersome and e-mail doesn’t provide enough leeway to complete real-time projects. There are a few offerings, but for people staring at an idea, these can be too expensive. But there are a slew of apps that one can download for setting deadlines and keeping a score. Although not as sophisticated as the paid versions, they do offer some flexibility that can help you start. Ishaan Gera reviews a few of the project management apps that can help you get your work-life sorted.

Trello

If you are looking for an app, without hassles and with an easy interface, Trello is your guide into project management. The app doesn’t require much in the form of registration, and it gives you a plain vanilla version of project management tasks. You can create a new board by tapping on the app and colour code it. A few swipes would give you additional options for viewing different tasks and their status. The best feature is that it allows you to attach files to cards, add lists and even transfer cards from one task to another. Although the settings feature doesn’t provide you with much choice, for a simple project management Trello can be a good service to use.

Asana

Not as simplified as Trello, Asana looks more of a 2016 app than a 2001 board. One would take time to go through the entire interface, but it provides a host of options that Trello doesn’t. The list is easy to access, much like in Trello, but one has to make a lot of taps and swipes to get to the activity feed. But a better feature for the app is ability to view tasks on the front page and organise them according to completion status or due date. More important, what really differentiates the app is the ability to start a conversation. Although Trello allows you to send files and access cards, you can do that in Asana with a simple click on the person’s profile. Although much like a mail, the conversation can certainly help streamline a few processes.

Evernote

Evernote is an app for those who want project management and more. This app will keep surprising you as there are new features that one keeps discovering time and again. The best amongst the offerings, Evernote is not a basic project management app, but it can be. Although used as a to-do app with notes, Evernote can also be used to double up as a project management service. Not easy to use, Evernote can fulfil complex tasks like sharing a file, picture, handwritten notes and more. The app allows for file sharing and also has a conversation feature, like Asana. More important, it allows you to create a separate tab for work and a notebook for personal purposes. But with limited swipe functionality and a lot of phone tapping, it is not as user-friendly as you would want it to be.