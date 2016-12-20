Apple’s next iPhone might be codenamed ‘Ferrari’: reports

A Weibo user reportedly posted information about certain documents on a Chinese social media account which depicted the internal codename of 2017’s models of the Apple iPhone, which includes on OLED display iPhone and two LED ones. These documents also suggest that the company has given the high-end model the name ‘Ferrari’. (Instagram: Apple_concepts)

Apple’s much anticipated iPhone might just be called as ‘Ferrari’ when it gets announced next year. However, it is reportedly a code name for the high-end model of the smartphone. According to a leak and a report in cnbeta.com, a Weibo user, who is generally correct about his leaks regarding the Apple products and decisions, Apple will be releasing three new models of the iPhone in 2017 which has now been codenamed D20, D21 and D22. The Weibo user reportedly posted information about certain documents on a Chinese social media account which depicted the internal codename of 2017’s models of the iPhone, which includes on OLED display iPhone and two LED ones. These documents also suggest that the company has given the high-end model the name ‘Ferrari’, according to the report spotted by Forbes.

According to the leaks till now, the Cupertino giant finally seems to bring the wireless charging technology to its next smartphone, the iPhone8 next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, who is generally accurate in predictions, has said that the next iPhone customers will be provided with the technology to charge the smartphone battery using a wireless charger similar to the one present for Apple Watches right now. However, it is unlikely that the wireless charging system will come along with the bundle, and instead available separately while charged extra by Apple. Meanwhile, Samsung, Apple’s biggest rival, has already been using wireless charging systems for a long time now, but for some reason, Apple has been avoiding the introduction of that technology in its devices.

But according to the reports and rumours, the Cupertino giant is expected to bring out a dramatically redesigned iPhone next year. Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed the next device which might mark the company’s biggest change in years. Kuo told MacRumours, “We look for new 2017 iPhones to come in three models: one OLED model, and two TFT-LCD models with a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display. We believe the OLED and 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhones will feature [a] dual-camera. Based on this prediction, our forecast of dual camera adoption rate in new 2017F iPhone models is revised up from 30-40% to 65-75%. We view this increase as favouring Largan’s sales and profit momentum as it is the exclusive supplier of a wide-angle and telephoto lens. It also bodes well for Apple’s dual camera software ecosystem.”