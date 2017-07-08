Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iMac to be available in India from Monday

The price of MacBook Air, which was upgraded with 1.8GHz Broadwell chip recently, will commence from Rs 77,200 for the 128GB variant. (Reuters)

Apple’s latest gadgets range of iMacs, MacBooks as also with iMac Pro will be available from Monday, an Indian Express report said. These devices were showcased at company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in California, Indian Express said. The company’s newly upgraded MacBook Pros, new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iMacs, and more products got a price cut in India recently mainly because of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The price of MacBook Air, which was upgraded with 1.8GHz Broadwell chip recently, will commence from Rs 77,200 for the 128GB variant. The cost of 256GB will be at Rs 92,500. The California-based company upgraded all MacBook Pros with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, without TouchBar will be priced at Rs 1,04,900 for 128GB, and the one with TouchBar will start with the price of Rs 1,54,900 for 256GB storage option. Customers can buy 512GB version of Apple MacBook Pro, with TouchBar at Rs 1,71, 900.

Company’s another model, 12-inch MacBook will cost Rs 1,04,800 for the base (256GB) storage model. Its 512GB variant will cost Rs 1,28,700. The set gets a 12-inch LED-backlit Retina display and new Force Touch keypad. The set also has the option of Intel Core m3 or Intel Core i5 processor, with Turbo boost of up top 3.2GHz supported. Another set, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start from the price range of Rs 50,800 for the WiFi model with storage of 64GB. As per the report, 256GB and 512GB variations are priced at Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,900 respectively. The Cellular and WiFi variants start at Rs 61,400 for 64GB option, Rs 68,900 for 256GB variant, and Rs 84,500 for the 512GB sets, the report said.

You may also like to watch this video

The 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz) with non-Retina display is priced at Rs Rs 90,200. The 3.0GHz model with Retina-display will cost Rs 1,06,400. The 3.4GHz variant is priced at Rs 1,23,700, the Indian Express report said.