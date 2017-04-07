Apple’s Clips app now available on app store for free

According to a company press release on Thursday, Clips’ single-screen interface allows users make multi-clip videos in minutes without video editing timelines and tracks. (Reuters)

Apple’s new app Clips that lets users create expressive videos on iPhones and iPads is now available for free on the App Store, the company said. The new app was announced in March this year and was anticipated to come out in April. The app lets users produce quick videos to share with friends or family on social media.

According to a company press release on Thursday, Clips’ single-screen interface allows users make multi-clip videos in minutes without video editing timelines and tracks.

Users can add live animated captions and titles just by using their voice with a feature called Live Titles.

“Captions are generated instantaneously as a user speaks, and appear on screen perfectly synced with the user’s voice,” the company said.

After users are done with the creation of a video, Clips allows them to share the output directly to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc. It also recommends them to share the videos with people who are mentioned in the voiceover.