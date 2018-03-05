Apple to launch cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air model later this year? Here’s what we know so far

The Apple MacBook Air has been immensely popular among all other MacBook models

Apple may have something interesting up its sleeve. After announcing major changes to its MacBook lineup where it launched the MacBook Pro with significant upgrades in the hardware and design, unlike the MacBook Air that was launched alongside without any major changes, except for upgraded graphics and processor clock speed, tech giant Apple could be planning to release a cheaper model of MacBook Air later this year, in the second quarter to be specific.

The Apple MacBook Air has been immensely popular among all other MacBook models, and the company is said to be working on a newer MacBook Air model that will be priced cheaper than the predecessor. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a 13-inch MacBook Air model with a ‘lower price tag’ in the second quarter of this year. Apple will host the Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC, in June this year where it is expected to announce the launch.

The report further says that the new MacBook Air, owing to its popularity, could boost the sales of Apple laptops. The Apple MacBook Air that was refreshed last year with minor upgrades in the processor clock speed at 1.8GHz and graphics currently starts at a price of Rs 77,200. Interestingly, some reports recently pointed out that Apple may discontinue the MacBook Air line this year, however, contrarily the MacBook Air has so far garnered good sales.

Kuo further added in the report that Apple might be looking to give a significant upgrade to the AirPods. Bloomberg last month reported that Apple will bring the voice commands – Hey, Siri – to the AirPods, in addition to the manual activation on tap. Since the sales of HomePod has been so far underwhelming for the company, Apple has shelved any idea that it may have to introduce a newer, upgraded model.