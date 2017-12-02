Apple set to launch cheapest iPad; price will be less than Rs 17,000? Here’s what a report says

If reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant, in the second quarter of 2018 is considering a new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad model priced at an even lesser price. (Reuters)

Apple after introducing the priciest smartphone in the market for the first time earlier this year, the company is once again planning to give a similar surprise to all. If reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant, in the second quarter of 2018 is considering a new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad model priced at an even lesser price.As mentioned by Digitimes, the 9.7-inch iPad (base Wi-Fi model), which was launched this year and costs Rs 28,000 may have an even cheaper variant which will cost US $259. This is approximately Rs 16,710 (calculated as on December 2 as 1 US $ equals 64.52 Indian Rupee). With the new device, the sources expect that the company would be able to attract price-conscious consumers and allowing it maintain its present tablet shipment of 10 million units a quarter. With the launch of this new model, the tablet market will certainly witness a new wave of price competition among first-tier players including Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Amazon and Lenovo.

As per the report by gadgets now, Apple is likely to make the cheaper 9.7-inch iPad model available in emerging markets that would include India as well. Bringing a cheaper iPad device in markets could revive the segment. The company faced a decline in the tablet segment since past three years now. This year’s launches, however, helped it grow to some extent. Also if Apple can introduce a Rs 16,000 iPad, rivals such as Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo will not be far behind introducing their own competitive products.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Amazon is getting all set for Amazon iPhone Fest which the online shopping website holding an early Christmas iPhone shopping festival. The offers will be valid until December 9, reported the Indian Express. The online marketplace will offer discounts, exchange offers, cashback, No Cost EMIs and on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Additionally, iPhone X will be available in limited quantities. During the sale, Amazon is offering the iPhone SE 16GB at Rs 20,000 (down from Rs 26,000) , iPhone 6 32GB at Rs 25,990 (down from Rs 29,950), iPhone 6s with 32GB at Rs 36,999 (down from Rs 40,000), iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 41,999 (down from Rs 49,000).