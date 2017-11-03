Apple put 2 batteries in iPhone X; teardown video shows how different it is than previous iPhones

There are several visible changes in the iPhone X when compared to the previous models by Apple. (Reuters)

Apple iPhone X has hit the global market and India is one of the first countries to get the device. Just in time, iFixit a popular firm has posted a teardown where it has revealed what’s in the iPhone X. The most interesting finding by iFixit is that the latest Apple phone has not one, but two batteries packed inside. The teardown by iFixit in collaboration with Motherboard is currently going on. This essentially means that we will see more information regarding the 10th anniversary iPhone soon. Apple is known for not revealing the batteries and RAM inside their iPhones. But a recent TENAA listing had shown that the iPhone X has a 2716mAh battery and it is the biggest one on any Apple phone till now. But now the iFixit report shows that the mobile features two batteries.

Interestingly, in order to make space for two batteries, Apple has shortened the Logic Board, reveals iFixit. The Logic Board has basically been stacked as multilayer which saves even more space. The report informs that: “Everything needed to run the iPhone is much, much smaller. It’s a big deal from a semiconductor perspective because it’s challenging to make these things smaller.” Other than the batteries and a shrunk Logic Board, the iPhone X features an OLED screen, dual cameras, and face detection sensors. According to the iFixit report, the new iPhone is different than any other iPhone ever. The report said, “The teardown is really just getting underway, so expect more details later, but first impressions: This iPhone really is quite a departure from old models.”

There are several visible changes in the iPhone X when compared to the previous models by Apple. First of all, it is the company’s first bezel-less smartphone and it comes with a Super Retina OLED screen. It also has an all-glass design, both at the front and rear end. Apple also claims that it is the most durable glass found in any mobile ever. Apple has also got rid of the famous Home button from the front. Instead, the iPhone X comes with FaceID, a facial recognition feature which helps the user to unlock the device.

You may also like to watch this video:



The Apple iPhone X features the powerful A11 Bionic chip as well as a neural engine that helps in big augmented reality and machine learning task. It also has a dual camera setup at the back where the lenses have optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an upgraded image signal processor.