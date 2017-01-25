Apple no longer ‘cool’! Here’s why iPhone 8 might turn out to be its biggest failure

Steve Jobs, the late former CEO of Apple had always stressed on the need for minimalism, and that fact was also reflected in its devices. But now, Apple releases too many devices in its iPhone launches, which confuses the consumer. (Source- Instagram: Apple_concepts)

As it has always been, the anticipation towards Apple’s next iPhone starts a long time before it is actually released. This time around, plenty of rumours about the features of the iPhone 8 have been doing the rounds. A roundup of all such speculations, undoubtedly showcases that the Cupertino giant will be bringing a highly upgraded iPhone 8 on its 10th anniversary. But will it live up to the hype? Or, will it succumb to the pressures of the modern smartphone buyer? According to a Forbes report, Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz has said that the next iPhone will not be able to ‘buck the trend’ where more and more consumers are preferring to choose older devices like the iPhone 6S instead of the iPhone 7. Additionally, Apple has also reportedly been losing out on the market, not only in the US and Western Europe but mainly in China and Asia-Pacific. So, what are the reasons that the iPhone 8 could be the company’s biggest failure:

Losing the cool quotient:

However useful, Apple’s innovation is not something that it once used to be. Apple users no longer want to update to the next model as there is a little upgrade in terms of innovative features. Even people who do not own and iPhone, while turning to Apple, prefer to buy the previous model as it comes cheaper. Earlier, by every new iPhone, the older model used to appear ancient. Now, it is no longer the case. Consumers are opting for the iPhone 6, instead of the latest iPhone 7. So, the lack of ‘must have’ feature and the maturation of the device based consumer electronics option might have drastically bad effects on the iPhone 8.

Also read | Apple iPhone 8: Your next smartphone could recognise you with facial recognition; find out the other interesting feature

Other great smartphones

It is rare that Apple would have faced any real competition for its smartphone by flagship devices from other rival companies in previous years. But now, the scenario is different. Samsung is looking to make a comeback from its Galaxy Note 7 debacle. It will bring out two new devices, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8, both of which according to leaks and rumours seem to roll out some amazingly innovative features. Then there are smartphones by Chinese manufacturers, who are looking aggressive in taking over the world smartphone market. Many flagship devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei and Lenovo are expected to come in 2017 which can pose a serious threat to Apple, especially because they have an upper hand in two big markets: China and India. Additionally, Microsoft is making a comeback after the Nokia failure and is expected to bring the next Surface phone. Given its expertise in the area and its latest products, it won’t be too far fetched to say that its next device is going to be the best ever.

Expensive and confusing

Steve Jobs, the late former CEO of Apple had always stressed on the need for minimalism, and that fact was also reflected in its devices. But now, Apple releases too many devices in its iPhone launches, which confuses the consumers a lot. This also means that such marginal improvements might mean that there is little improvement in technologies. Additionally, the price of the devices by Apple have been going higher and higher. Earlier, it made total sense as the price was totally justified, given the innovation and reliability Apple brought in its iPhones. But in the new world, the price can be a deterring factor which has the ability to convince people to look out for another device. This is mainly because other manufacturers have caught up with Apple in bringing the same tech at much lower prices. This factor will get increasingly difficult for Apple, as in the next few years Chinese makers will try to put a stamp of authority in the US market, bringing same devices with smaller price tags.