Apple launches new red colour iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus models: Price, availability in India

As expected, Apple on Monday launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in (PRODUCT) RED colour models. The new (PRODUCT) RED models come in Red colour and support the cause of the eradication of HIV/AIDS in Africa by contributing some amount to it. This line of products is released under the partnership between Apple and the advocacy group (RED). This is the second time Apple has launched the (PRODUCT) RED models for the iPhone. Last year, Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the same colour models. The company also launched new (PRODUCT) RED Leather Folio case for the iPhone X.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Price

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED colour models sit next to the Space Grey, Silver, and Gold colour models. The (PRODUCT) RED models for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are priced similar to other colour variants, with the former starting at $699 for the 64GB model and $799 for the same storage variant, respectively. The pre-booking for both the models starts tomorrow, April 10 while shipping starts Friday, April 13 in the first wave countries via Apple Stores, Apple Store app, and authorised resellers.

In India, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED models will be available in May this year. The India pricing for both the models starts at Rs 67,940 (MRP) for the 64GB models. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus colour variants will also be available in 256GB storage variants. In addition, the new (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X Leather Folio case will be available from Apple Authorised Resellers at a retail price of Rs 7,900.

The first wave countries include Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and US. India, Chile, Colombia, Israel, and Turkey are in the third wave.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED models come with same specifications as the regular models. The iPhone 8 comes with 4.7-inch while iPhone 8 Plus bears a 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with True Tone. Both the smartphones are powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic processors. The iPhone 8 has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a dual camera setup of two 12-megapixel sensors. Both the iPhone models can be updated to run on iOS 11.3 now.