Apple launches cheaper iPad 9.7-inch model for students; here’s what it costs

Apple, after many years of focusing on its loyal customers and businesses, made a revisit to the school, which is what Apple is known for 40 years later. Apple has announced a new iPad 9.7-inch that comes with support for Apple Pencil at its education event in Chicago. The new iPad will work with the new range of apps that will be released under the ClassKit API. Apple is offering the new iPad model to the students at $299, while the regular customers will be able to buy it at $329, same as what the last year’s iPad 9.7-inch cost. It will be available to purchase in Apple Stores starting today in Silver, Space Grey, and a brand-new Gold colour option.

Greg Joswiak, Vice president of product marketing, Apple, took the centre-stage to announce the new iPad that comes in 9.7-inch size, along with the support for Apple Pencil that has so far been compatible with high-end iPad models. The Cupertino-based giant is capitalising on the statistics that it emphasised in the event – its most popular iPad is the 9.7-inch model. The new iPad model comes with Touch ID, 8-megapixel rear camera, Apple’s A10 Fusion chip that powers the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, and an HD FaceTime camera. Additionally, there is also a cellular model of the new iPad 9.7-inch with LTE connectivity support.

The new iPad 9.7-inch model specialised for the students comes with support for augmented reality and the apps that support it. Apple demoed a new feature called Smart Annotations that would allow the teachers to mark the assignments remotely in the Pages app. There was also an announcement regarding the iWork app that will be updated to bring support for Apple Pencil inside Notes, Pages, and Keynote apps. These apps will also be supported on Macs, but will only be available to the teachers, in addition to creating digital books by using the book creator feature in the Pages app.

The Apple Pencil that the company majorly touted at the keynote won’t be shipped with the iPad, instead, it has partnered Logitech to announce a new stylus called Crayon, which costs $49, in addition to a keyboard case. Apple is also giving away up to 200GB of iCloud storage to students.

Interestingly, Apple will allow a single iPad unit to be shared among an entire classroom where each student will have his/her own profile. All of the profiles will be managed by the school using the Apple School Manager. This service has existed on iPads since March 2016 with the launch of the Classroom app. Apple will also allow teachers to learn to code using the Swift Playgrounds app so that they can impart it to the students.

Apple has also announced a new ecosystem called Everyone Can Create that allows the students to create presentations, music, videos and edit them simultaneously. It is available for preview starting today, however, the broader rollout is expected this summer.