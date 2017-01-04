Apple is the most reputed smartphone brand in India; Samsung ranks second: report

Samsung secured a distant second with scoring 67 percent less than Apple, and the probable reason is the exploding devices. Notably, Micromax was ranked third which is a great news for the Indian smartphone market. (Reuters)

In a study, it has been found that Apple is the most reputed smartphone brand in India. According to a report by BlueBytes, in association with TRA Reseach, it was found that the Apple iPhone is the most reputed smartphone and had the best media appearances in the country. Interestingly, despite the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung secured the second spot in the list of most reputed smartphones in India. However, Samsung secured a distant second with scoring 67 percent less than Apple, and the probable reason is the exploding devices. Notably, Micromax was ranked third which is a great news for the Indian smartphone market. The Indian electronics company, however, scored a whopping 94 percent less than Samsung.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and Finnish manufacturer Nokia secured the next two spots respectively. The India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017 research by BlueBytes included 72 smartphone brands with manufacturers from 12 countries. The list also featured 29 Indian mobile phone brands. The study also included 15 Chinese brands and 8 brands from the US. The Chinese brands got the most number of spots in the top ten, which included Lenovo, Huawei and Motorola at the 6th, 7th and 8th spot respectively. At the 9th and 10th rank were companies LG and Intex Technologies, respectively.

Also read | Flipkart sells Apple iPhone 6 for under Rs 10,000 in a new exchange offer

This research on brand reputation was based on media perceptions and consumer perceptions in major English and Hindi print media. This was conducted across 9 cities in the period November 1, 2015, to October 31, 2016.

Pooja Kaura, Chief Spokesperson for India’s Most Reputed Brands said in a statement, “Reputation can be seen as a currency that the brand can earn through positive action, communication, or sometimes erode due to lack of the same. Reputation has to be consistently maintained, monitored, and enhanced. In a cluttered space like the mobile phone industry, with diverse brands attempting to capture consumer attention, customers buy and recommend on the basis of reputation, making it the most important influencer of buying decisions.”