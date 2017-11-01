Apple iPhone X to go on sale this week: What reviews around the world are saying

Apple iPhone X review: Did Apple pack innovative and futuristic features in the new iPhone X? (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone X review: Apple iPhone X, the highly anticipated smartphone will hit the global market on November 3. Indian is one of the first few countries where the new Apple device will go on sale. The Cupertino tech giant has high hope from the 10th anniversary iPhone, especially after the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus reportedly failed to impress buyers. The Apple iPhone X is a premium device priced higher than any iPhone ever, but is it really worth it? Did Apple pack innovative and futuristic features in the new iPhone? Well, some reviewers around the world got hold of the device and posted their first impressions of the device. While some of them were not supremely happy with the new device, most reviewers think that the Apple iPhone X is the future of smartphones. Here is a quick look at what the popular reviews have said:

James Titcomb writing for The Telegraph said that the new ‘Super Retina’ is what separates the iPhone X from all previous iPhones. The Super Retina display is a term used by Apple to denote OLED screens on iPhones. Titcomb says, “This means colours pop out better, blacks are darker, and everything just looks brighter.” He adds that the iPhone X is “Up there with the best screens I’ve seen on a phone and a definite step up from previous iPhones, which start to look just a little drab in comparison.” However, there is an inconvenience which most reviewers have mentioned: the front-facing sensors. This notch has prevented Apple from a total full display. Even Nilay Patel at The Verge writes about the notch and how badly handled it is.

However, Patel is happy with the design, as he says in his review, “It’s thin, it’s powerful, it has ambitious ideas about what cameras on phones can be used for, and it pushes the design language of phones into a strange new place.” Apple has also dropped the home button. The features usually related to the iconic button have been replaced with swipes and gestures. David Phelan writes for Forbes: “There have been big changes to the iPhone’s user experience. The biggest changes for years, or possibly forever.”

Apple’s face ID (facial recognition technology) has been one of the most talked about features in the iPhone X. Tentatively, the features get a thumbs up from most reviewers. Matthew Panzarino from TechCrunch was impressed with the swiftness with which the Face ID works. He writes: “It works so quickly and seamlessly that after a while, you forget it’s unlocking the device — you just raise and swipe. Every once in a while you’ll catch the Face ID animation as it unlocks. Most of the time, though, it just goes.”

When it comes to the camera, Apple has been known to have a user-orient imaging system and this time too it has managed to satisfy that. However, there has been no major changes in the camera technology and Samsung Galaxy devices may just beat the iPhone X in this area. Writing on the ‘portrait’ camera, Todd Haselton for CNBC said, “It works surprisingly well but isn’t perfect. Sometimes the camera tries to blur parts of the picture in the foreground a little too much, which means some of the corners of your hair or face might appear foggy. That’s only if you put portrait mode on, however, and you can otherwise expect a first-class camera experience from both the front and back cameras on the iPhone X.”

All in all, most reviewers agree that the Apple iPhone X changes the way iPhones are used even if there have been fewer changes than expected. Lance Ulanoff from Mashable sums it up iPhone X, the best: “That’s progress. Even if you say, “No thanks,” to the iPhone X, this is the future, so just get ready for it.”