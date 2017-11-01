Apple iPhone X release date, India price, specs and top offers

For Apple iPhone X, the price in India starts at Rs 89,000 and goes upto Rs 1,02,000. (Associated Press)

Apple iPhone X release date has been set for November 3. India is one among the first batch of countries where Apple will sell the 10th anniversary iPhone. For Apple iPhone X, the price in India starts at Rs 89,000. The all-new premium device will come in two storage variants: 64GB and 256GB. Apple has introduced several new features in the iPhone X, the most notable being bezel-less Super Retina display, wireless charging and Face ID. Apple had also introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus along with the iPhone X, but they went on sale earlier this month. In India, the iPhone X will be sold via multiple platforms, both online and offline. When it comes to online, there are several offers on websites like Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Jio, and Airtel store. The pre-ordering of the smartphone had started on October 27.

Apple iPhone X price in India: The Apple iPhone X (64GB variant) is priced at Rs 89,000 in India, and the iPhone X (256GB model) is available at Rs 1,02,000. Right now, you can pre-book the iPhone X via Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Jio, and Airtel store websites. Additionally, you can also buy the AirPods and Apple Watch along with the iPhone X in order to avail discounts on them. Recently, Apple had announced that the new iPhones will have international warranty. Which means users can also buy the iPhone X from countries like the US or Hong Kong where the price of the device is much cheaper. In the US, the iPhone X prices start at $999 (approx Rs 65,000). However, there may be other issues such as taxes involved.

Apple iPhone X offers: Flipkart, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 if the purchase is made using Citi World Debit and Citi Credit cards. Even Amazon India is offering the same Citi bank offer which gives Rs 10,000 as cashback. On Jio, however, you can avail upto 70 percent of buyback on the iPhone X. Meanwhile, you can also avail a Rs 10,000 cashback offer if you are an Airtel postpaid subscriber. There are BuyBack schemes on Flipkart too. Buyers can avail upto Rs 52,000 as cashback if they upgrade to a new iPhone next year. Buying on Flipkart will also ensure an extended year warranty.

Apple iPhone X Jio buyback offer: According to the Reliance Jio Buyback offer, the company is offering 70 percent assured refund on the maximum retail price of the Apple iPhone X. This offer essentially lets you buy and own the Apple device for 1 year and then return it the next year to get a refund. If you wish to avail the Reliance Jio 70 percent Buyback offer on the Apple iPhone X, the buyback value on the phone (64GB variant) will be around Rs 55,000. The 70 percent discount will be applicable on the device after the deduction of 12 percent GST.

Apple iPhone X specs: Apple iPhone X features an OLED display. It has a 5.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels (458 ppi). It is powered by the A11 Bionic processor. The company has claimed that it is 75 percent faster than the A10 Fusion processor used in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The phone features a dual 12-megapixel camera setup. interestingly, both the lenses have Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which is new. In the camera, there is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, to enable better low-light photos and a telephoto lens that can offer 2X optical zoom. It has an aperture of f/2.4. Apple introduced the Face ID, which launching the iPhone X. Using AI and facial recognition technology, it maps users face and builds a 3D model, which can also help you login to your device.