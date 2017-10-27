Apple iPhone X price in India: How to pre-book with Rs 1999 and get 70 percent discount

Apple iPhone X pre-order: Here are the cashback and buyback offers on Reliance Jio, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone X is open for pre-orders and in India and the price starts at Rs 89,000. The iPhone X will go on sale from November 2, and in India is among the first wave of countries to get the smartphone. The Apple iPhone X can be pre-booked via online channels like Flipkart and Amazon, the device will also be available at offline outlets. While there are many cashback and other offers on these platforms, Reliance Jio has also come up with a buyback offer on iPhone X pre-ordering. According to the Reliance Jio Buyback offer, the company is offering 70 percent assured refund on the maximum retail price of the Apple iPhone X. This offer essentially lets you buy and own the Apple device for 1 year and then return it the next year to get a refund.

The Apple iPhone X (64GB model) is priced at Rs 89,000 in India, and the iPhone X is available at Rs 1,02,000. Right now, you can pre-book the iPhone X via Flipkart, Amazon India, and Reliance Jio websites. On Flipkart, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 if the purchase is made using Citi World Debit and Citi Credit cards. Even Amazon India is offering the same Citi bank offer which gives Rs 10,000 as cashback. On Jio, however, you can avail upto 70 percent of cashback on the iPhone X. However, you will have to use a Jio SIM in your new Apple iPhone X for a year, in order to avail the offer. Jio has also listed two prepaid and postpaid offers worth Rs 799, under the 12-month contract. In order to prebook the iPhone X via Jio website, you need to pay a sum of Rs 1,999.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 15,000 if you buy the Apple AirPods as well. It is also offering Rs 22,000 cashback if you buy the iPhone X along with an Apple Watch. There are BuyBack schemes on the e-commerce portal too. Buyers can avail upto Rs 52,000 as cashback if they upgrade to a new iPhone next year. Buying on Flipkart will also ensure an extended year warranty.

When it comes to iPhone X on Amazon India, the Reliance Jio offer is available here as well. Buyers of the iPhone X can get 70 percent as buyback value after 12 months. The Rs 799 Jio plan is applicable in this offer too.

If you wish to avail the Reliance Jio 70 percent Buyback offer on the Apple iPhone X, the buyback value on the phone (64GB variant) will be around Rs 55,000. The 70 percent discount will be applicable on the device after the deduction of 12 percent GST.