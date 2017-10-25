Apple iPhone X pre-orders to start from October 27; should you pay Rs 25,000 more than iPhone 8?

Apple iPhone X will start selling from November 3. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is already available in India. (IE Photo)

Apple iPhone X will be open for pre-orders from October 27 (Friday). Have you been ignoring the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and waiting for the premium iPhone X? It is about time that you should get ready to buy arguably the most anticipated smartphone in the world. But should you buy it, or reconsider the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus? In India, the price of iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 and goes upto Rs 1,02,000. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 price in India begins at Rs 64,000 and that of iPhone 8 Plus starts at Rs 73,000. So the difference between the iPhone X and iPhone 8 comes out to be around Rs 25,000. It is time to figure out if the shadow cast by the iPhone X on the other two models is big only in terms of money or on feature and specifications too.

The Apple iPhone X will start selling from November 3, and India is among the first 54 countries where the premium smartphone will be shipped. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus had started selling in India last month, before the festival of Diwali. According to reports the sale of the iPhone 8 series got affected due to the impending launch of the iPhone X. The suffering was so high that last week it was reported that the iPhone 7 series was outselling the iPhone 8, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh. The analysis could be true to a great extent since the newer models are not really a transformative upgrade over the iPhone 7. Additionally, there have been huge price cuts on the latter. But is the iPhone X really worth the wait? Here is a look at what differentiates the iPhone X from the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

Display: While iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, all of them have the HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback, only the first one gets true HDR. This is achieved due to using OLED (Super Retina HD display) technology. Meanwhile, the other two have LCD displays with IPS. Comparing the contrast, iPhone X has 1,000,000:1, but iPhone 8 has 1,400:1 and iPhone 8 Plus has 1,300:1.

Battery: Apple never discloses the battery capacities of its iPhones. However, at the launch, it was revealed that iPhone 8’s battery will last around the same time as iPhone 7. So, possibly the iPhone 8 Plus will have the same as that of iPhone 7 Plus. However, Apple said that the iPhone X is capable of providing 2 more hours of power than that of iPhone 7. This may not seem much, but given the fact that iPhone X has more features to fuel, the battery life seems much better.

Rear Camera: If we look at the megapixels, all the cameras have 12MP lenses and the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus have a dual camera setup. However, Apple has introduced 2 key differences. In the iPhone X, both the rear cameras have OIS technology, but iPhone 8 Plus has only the wide-angle camera with that feature. Since the telephoto lens lacks the feature, it is a little vulnerable to shakes. Additionally, the telephoto lens in iPhone 8 Plus has a f/2.8 aperture, and iPhone X has f/2.4, which means there is more depth of field (DSLR like images) in the latter.

Portrait mode: It is the ability of a phone camera to take DSLR like portrait images. While Apple had launched it with iPhone 7 Plus with rear cameras, it has now brought it for the iPhone X front camera (TrueDepth) too. However, the iPhone 8 Plus, like the iPhone 7 Plus, still has the feature at the back. iPhone X also has Portrait lighting which can differentiate between your face and the background and light them accordingly.

FaceID, Animoji: iPhone X has an almost bezel-less display since it has got rid of the touchID and the Home Button. Now it uses dot projector, flood illuminator and infrared camera to read your face. You will have to use your FaceID to log in and make payments. It is attention aware too, as it is intelligent enough to not unlock the phone if you don’t want it to. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus still have the touch ID. With Animoji, iPhone X will be able to track your expressions and transfer them to an emoji.

After reading all the above points, you want to buy an iPhone X, best of luck in actually receiving it. Reports based on supply chains claim that the company is able to manufacture the phone in alarmingly fewer quantities (almost half of the expected number). This means that you might have to wait for a few months before buying one. So, if you are someone who likes to wait for an iPhone every year, the wait may seem useless, as there will be another one in 2018.